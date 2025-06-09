CWS Omaha teaming up with Autism Action Partnership to offer Sensory Kits at this year's tournament

Video shows new sensory kits that will be offered at the 2025 College World Series.

CWS Omaha is partnering with Autism Action Partnership to provides kits for fans with sensory difficulties. They include things like headphones, sunglasses and fidgets to make the experience enjoyable for every fan.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Its the biggest two weeks in college baseball and soon downtown and Charles Schwab Field will be crawling with baseballs biggest fans.

But that incredible atmosphere can be a lot to handle for those with sensory difficulties.

“Families tell us all the time that sometimes they avoid going to places where there is going to be a large crowd and things are unpredictable,” said Michaela Ahrens with Autism Action Partnership.

Now families and fans with sensory difficulties can pick up everything they need to enjoy the game right at the ballpark.

The new Sensory Kits come with headphones to keep noise levels comfortable. Sunglasses to keep help protect sensitive eyes, communication cards for those with difficulty verbalizing what they need and fidgets to keep your hands busy while you watch the game.

“Rather than having them choose to stay home it’s great that we are able to offer some accommodation and sensory tools,” said Ahrens.

With it being the tournaments 75th anniversary was more important than ever for the CWS to make this years show one that everyone can attend.

It took years of work for these kits to make it CWS and they hope this will open the game up to even more fans in the future.

“We have been talking to the Autism Action Partners for about two years. To finally have this come to fruition is great,” said Amy Hornocker, Executive Director for CWS Omaha.

