DEI stays in Omaha 2026 budget language, neighbors share thoughts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After Omaha voted to keep diversity, equity and inclusion language in its 2026 budget, we wanted to speak to neighbors to see if they think it was the right decision.

We spoke to Trecia Johnson, president of the Urban League of Nebraska Young Professionals. She says her organization recognizes that shaping the future is both urgent and essential, and she's fighting for a more inclusive Nebraska.

"So truly I don't believe there's anything wrong with being inclusive. It's actually what has brought our community together to develop where we are now," Johnson said.

Last Tuesday, the Omaha City Council voted 4-3 to keep DEI and rejected a resolution to remove references to it over concerns about potential funding cuts under the Trump administration.