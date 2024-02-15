Delivery from the heart: Unique flower shop brings Valentine's joy to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Order, create and deliver. Flowers are the go to gift on Valentine's Day but to the team at Fresh Floral it's more than just the flowers, but spreading their mission from the heart.



Fresh Floral filled 3 times as many orders on Valentine's Day compared to a normal day.

All the proceeds go to the Heart Ministry Center and it's programs.

Fresh Floral is the Heart Ministry Center's second social enterprise, providing workforce training to people in the Fresh Start Program.

The team made several special deliveries Wednesday, even the CEO of the Heart Ministry Center helped make the day a success.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was a busy first Valentine’s Day for Fresh Floral.

"Everybody is happy, the guy’s kind of don't know what they are doing, but they kind of come in and say, hey can you help me pick out some flowers," said Rayna Pollock, director of Fresh Floral.

"Over the last couple days, probably over 70 to 80," Pollock said.

That's 3 times as many orders compared to a normal day.

The shop is a partnership with the Heart Ministry Center - providing workforce training for people in the Fresh Start Program.

"It's the mission for us like, when you are buying an arrangement from Fresh Floral, you know that money goes back to the Heart Ministry Center, so it makes us stand out a little different than the other florists in town," Pollock said.

It's a day they have been planning for since before Thanksgiving.

Calling in extra help to answer the phones and make deliveries.

Even the CEO of the Heart Ministry Center came in to help.

"It's the love, the smiles, um like this is one of those days that people are generally happy," said Damany Rahn, CEO of the Heart Ministry Center.

His first delivery didn’t go as planned.

"You will not believe this... We need the flowers," Rahn said on a phone call back to Fresh Floral.

Even with a little hiccup, he was still able to pull off a special surprise.

Donna and LaVada at the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition were in shock by the beauty of the flowers.

"Thank you, fiancé, thank you fiancé,” LaVada Pilcher and Donna Polk said. "Oh, he is so nice, oh my gosh I’m so happy,” Polk said.

Creating community connections through carefully created bouquets.

"It's amazing to see the smiles and how we impact someone’s heart, that's what flowers is about, that's what that impact for Heart Ministry Center to this community is about," Rahn said.

Spreading love and smiles to our neighbors.