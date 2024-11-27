Department of Education releases updated statewide assessment results

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) –The Nebraska Department of Education held a press conference Wednesday morning after releasing the statewide assessment results.



English Langauge Arts is one of the lowest scoring among Nebraska students

59% of 3rd through 8th graders and 45% of high school juniors are proficient in ELA

Math proficiency is at 59% for 3rd through 8th graders and 42% for high school juniors.

According to the data released Wednesday morning, English Language Arts (ELA) is currently one the lowest ranking subjects when it comes to student proficiency.

“Literacy continues to be a priority for the Nebraska Department of Education. We will continue to resources on statewide improvement,” Commissioner Brian Maher said during a press conference.

ELA is currently one the lowest ranking subjects in proficiency with 59% of third through eighth graders and 45% of high school juniors performing on track or advanced.

"Nebraska statewide assessment showed growth and improvement while also showcasing the need for focused efforts in several areas,” Maher said.

Grades fourth through eighth did see an increase in ELA scores from last year, while third grade saw a 3% drop from 62% to 59%. According to Maher to goal is to increase third grades proficiency to 75% by 2023.

Other key findings from the data released Wednesday show math a proficiency of 59% for third through eighth 75% in science for fifth and eighth and 42% in math and 49% in science for juniors.

Maher said there is a specific need to focus on student groups that show large achievement gaps while focusing on improving literacy in the state.

According to the assessment, chronic absenteeism, an issue KMTV has been following, is at 21.9% compared to 14.73% it was during the 2019-20 school year.

“It's hard to say it impacts it by x percent,” he said. “Our state board of education has recognized chronic absenteeism as an issue and it's one of three priorities our board has a established moving forward."

Maher said he hopes to provide data in future about how the department is improving attendance in Nebraska.

The department released accountability ratings across Nebraska schools, 323 schools were rated excellent, over 680 schools were good or great and 89 were found to need support to improved.

Maher said this year’s results reflect what the department will focus on in the future.