Developer seeks city financing to redevelop strip mall near Saddle Creek Road in Central Omaha

Woodsonia Real Estate wants city financing to redevelop a strip mall near Saddle Creek Road

Neighbors and tenants say they fear the project will change the neighborhood's character

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Woodsonia Real Estate is planning to replace a strip mall near Saddle Creek Road and Cuming Street in Central Omaha with new retail spaces and apartment units. It is asking the city for millions in tax increment financing to make construction possible. The city may also create a new tax on sales that would send money back to the developer to recoup project costs.

Neighbors and strip mall tenants have raised concerns that the project will change the character of the neighborhood. 3 News Now's Central Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks took those concerns to Councilmember Pete Festersen, who represents the area.

"A lot of diverse businesses there. We want to make sure they can maintain there. maintain their presence there. That's the strength of the area. It's clear we need to redevelop the anchor tenant, they are leaving," Festersen said.

Festersen also said grocery store Family Fare plans to leave the site independent of the redevelopment plans. A request for comment to Family Fare's corporate communications team had not been returned as of this report.

A vote on final approval is scheduled at the City Council's next meeting on Tuesday, June 9.

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