Did your polling place change? Here's how to check ahead of Election Day in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Before you head to the polls, double-check that you have your polling place correct. For some voters, where you vote may have changed for the 2025 City of Omaha Election.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It takes just a few clicks to find out. First, you'll head to the Douglas County Election Commission website.

In the top left corner of your screen, you'll enter your house number and zip code.

Click search.

You'll click on your address. The address of your polling place will then populate with information to know as you head to the polls, like a reminder to bring your ID.