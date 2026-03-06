Do you lock your car at the gas station? The 'sliding' crime trend could cost you your purse

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A crime trend called "sliding" is raising concerns among drivers — and it can happen in an instant.

On Tuesday night near 132nd and Dodge, a woman was filling up her car when a man opened her passenger door and took her purse without being noticed. She said she didn't even realize the door was unlocked, since it's a newer car.

The trend is called sliding — where thieves open an unlocked car door on the opposite side of the gas pump and steal valuables while the driver is distracted.

Omaha resident Bailey Bruck said she could relate to the vulnerability.

"I used to be really bad about leaving the doors unlocked because I had this idea that I grew up in a small town, I always thought its safe for me," Bruck said.

Although sliding isn't exactly new, the Omaha Police Department says it's always a good idea to lock your vehicle.

While OPD says specific trends like sliding are hard to track, another Scripps station in Nashville reports more than two dozen sliding cases over the last two months.

I spoke with neighbors in Omaha about their routines — you park, get out for gas, but do you lock the door?

