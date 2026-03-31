Douglas County Board of Commissioners demands financial changes to continue funding Duet's services

Douglas County may cut funding for disability service provider Duet in six months

Duet must provide audits and restructure after firing staff and listing 20 properties

Families of the nearly 400 people who use Duet's services are worried about potential cuts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center on Tuesday to continue funding Duet, an organization that provides services to nearly 400 people with disabilities, only if certain conditions are met.

If Duet does not make corrective actions within the next six months, the county may withdraw its funding. The required conditions include providing audits, increasing oversight, and possible restructuring.

Duet is governed by the Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency (ENHSA), with oversight from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. At ENHSA's board meeting in March, Duet's financial challenges were discussed. Dozens of staffers were laid off and more than 20 properties owned by Duet are listed for sale.

"I understand their concerns regarding transparency and accountability, and I share that those are important," Tiffany Milone, Duet's agency director, said.

Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson leads the board that governs Duet.

"I think that the steps have already been taken to hold people accountable," Borgeson said.

The potential loss of funding worries families who rely on the organization. Jason Fezette uses Duet's services, and his legal guardian, Michelle Peklo, expressed her concerns.

"He gets out and about, which is extraordinary considering all of his medical needs, and his physical and intellectual disabilities," Peklo said. "I'm kind of devastated about the whole thing. I don't think they understand the need for the services that Duet provides."

John McCormick, whose sister Jennifer uses Duet's services, also opposes potential cuts.

"People like Jennifer need to be cared for," McCormick said.

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