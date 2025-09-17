Douglas County property taxes could rise again, public hearing set for tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County homeowners are opening their mail to find postcards notifying them that their property taxes could be going up again.

The required notice isn't a bill, but a Nebraska law that mandates notification when local governments request tax increases above a set growth cap.

If you live in Douglas County, the city of Omaha, Ralston, or within the Omaha Public Schools or Bennington school districts, check to see if you've received one of these notices.

Neighbors will have the opportunity to voice their concerns at a joint public hearing before the entities involved can submit their adopted budgets for next year.

The public meeting is scheduled for tonight, starting at 6:05 p.m. in the Legislative Chamber of the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center downtown.