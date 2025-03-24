Downtown neighbors wonder about plans to repair 16th Street sinkhole

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It has been nearly 3 months since this large sinkhole opened on 16th Street between Farnam and Harney. In the months since reporter Molly Hudson has worked to learn what caused it, now she’s talking with neighbors forced to live with it as it sits open and blocking off a big part of the sidewalk.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's definitely an eyesore, there have been altercations down here, where people have actually fell into it," said Dejuane Griffin, who comes to the area frequently.

“You got to get around it, that causes traffic, when you walk into the street, which can be a pain and just worried that it's going to collapse even further,” said Tom Magri who lives right next to the sinkhole.

Magri walks his dogs in the area several times a day.

"It's a pain because they want to sniff everywhere, then you got to worry about the traffic coming south bound, that you know you got to worry that nobody is hitting you," Magri said.

Another issue, a different neighbor told me, is access to the alley.

"This door to my right, is completely blocked off, you can't get there because of the big hole in the street,” said Tom Dinaro, who lives in the Regis building.

Reporter Molly Hudson has previously reported on The Regis where thick mud is blanketing the basement.

And has since learned, the wrangling between those condo owners and the city is likely impacting the pace of sinkhole repairs.

Molly reached out to public works and the Mayor’s office. A spokesperson for Mayor Stothert told Molly, this issue may be on its way to court so she can't speak on it.

Molly is looking into the ongoing back and forth and will continue to bring you what she learns.