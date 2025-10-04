Downtown Omaha business struggles as streetcar project faces unexpected underground obstacles

Zen Coffee's on Farnam is surrounded by jackhammers and orange cones as streetcar construction continues to disrupt business in downtown Omaha.

The coffee shop is located in "the Quarters" section of streetcar construction, where part of the street lanes remain closed with no immediate end in sight. Owner Abbey McLeahy says it's typically the perfect spot for people heading in and out of downtown to grab a latte and a quick bite, but detours are causing regulars to look elsewhere.

"From a sales perspective, it's definitely dropped significantly," McLeahy said.

The city says crews are relocating gas lines, sewer connections, and electrical work. Manager Clara Mahler says the work has forced the store to close on multiple occasions.

"We've had gas line breaks, water main breaks, and things that randomly cause the Wi-Fi going down, like construction causing random little issues that we don't plan for," Mahler said.

A Metropolitan Utilities District letter from July addresses why the project is delayed: too many unexpected underground cables and lines mean workers have to use suction rather than scoops to excavate. A spokesperson confirmed the document was shared with the City of Omaha Public Works Department.

"The District has encountered a variety of unknown challenges, including the old streetcar track within the pathway. We expect challenges will continue through the remainder of the project," the spokesperson said.

"Definitely frustrating but not at all surprising at this point. They keep throwing new things into the mix," Mahler said.

Because Zen is located just a few blocks east of Turner Boulevard, it does not qualify for the chamber's streetcar assistance program.

The construction extends beyond Zen's location. Cones and massive construction equipment are creating detours for pedestrians and cars all the way up to 10th Street.

Brenden Smith's apartment overlooks the construction at 10th and Farnam. He said his biggest concern is the impact on small businesses.

"We have a lot of people here who are just starting businesses. There are new restaurants, especially downtown, so I'm concerned whether or not they're going to get the traffic they deserve," Smith said.

Despite the challenges, Smith believes the streetcar is positive and will add to the city's atmosphere in the urban core.

Work will stretch into 2027. While pedestrian access is supposed to stay open during business hours, lane closures and blocked parking will continue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

