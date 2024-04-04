Downtown Omaha patrons no longer have to walk alone, security service offered

Downtown Omaha is a hot spot for new development

The Omaha Downtown Improvement District Association is working with a security team to make the neighborhood a safer place for all

Watch to learn more about how Lion's Gate Security is helping patrons in downtown Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Downtown Omaha is a hot spot for new development and as more people move here neighborhood leadership is working to make it a safe space for all.

"We want to be a visual for those patrons that are down there so that they can enjoy themselves without having to worry about their surroundings," said Kris Lydon.

The Omaha Downtown Improvement District Association provides the neighborhood with services from Lions Gate Security. Lydon is Lion Gate's Directer of Operations and says they serve as an extra presence for Omaha PD.

"Omaha does have a little bit of a of an issue with he homeless and the vagrants kinda hanging out and about, there was an attack on one union pacific female early in the morning, so Union Pacific called us we added extra patrols outside of their facilities and inside of their parking garages," said Lydon.

Despite the recent attack Union Pacific Employee Lester Perez says he still feels safe heading into work.

S"Even before moving here people would always say just be careful downtown, but I've never felt any kind of danger or scared," said Perez.

Lydon says Lions Gate worked with the mayors office and created an escort service. The hope is by having security walk people to their cars they'll prevent further attacks and help neighbors safely get to where they need to be

"If people feel unsafe or it's dark or they're just a little bit too intoxicated we can get them to where they're going safely," said Lydon.

The city is also providing funding for new cameras and lighting in downtown alley ways