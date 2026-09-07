Downtown Omaha sinkhole at 16th and Farnam filled after more than a year

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A large sinkhole at 16th and Farnam streets in downtown Omaha has been filled, more than a year and a half after it first opened — but a legal complaint filed by the Regis Condo Association against the city continues to make its way through the Douglas County Court system.

The sinkhole opened in January 2025 when a garbage truck fell into it. It remained open for nearly a year and a half before being filled. 16th Street between Farnam and Harney is once again open to traffic.

For residents of the Regis Condominium, which sits directly next to where the sinkhole opened, the news is a relief.

"So it's been a long time and it's an eyesore. And people would hang out and loiter here, and a lot of garbage was collected here. So it was just very unpleasant," Doug Badders said.

In April, the Regis Condo Association filed a legal complaint against the city, alleging the city was responsible for the sinkhole.

"I feel like they just forgot about us. You know there was a big hole here, there were rats running around," Badders said.

The legal case between the building owners and the city continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.