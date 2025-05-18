Dozens of people come to Memorial Park to protest the Reconciliation Bill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of people were out protesting the Reconciliation Bill, Saturday, making their voices heard for change at the nation’s capital.

"This is a crisis for our city, for our state, and for our country," said Hannah Vlach.

The bill would increase spending for border and defense security and also includes trillions of dollars in tax cuts. To cover some costs, the package aims at cutting more than one trillion dollars from health care and food assistance programs over the next 10 years.

To some, like Penny Gildea, the cuts are personal because her 44-year-old disabled daughter has been on Medicaid for years.

Her daughter’s wheelchair, day program, and medicine are all covered under Medicaid.

"It’s a domino effect that will affect so many people. We have to stay, stand up and stop it," said Gildea.

Friday, the bill did not advance out of the House Budget Committee.Five Republicans voted no on the bill because it did not go far enough in cutting federal spending to help fix the deficit.

For some, they hope this delay can bring about change.

"I think they need to put a stop on this and I think they need to go through and redo the whole thing," said Vlach,

There is another vote on the bill planned for Sunday.

