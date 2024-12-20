Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Local agencies hold experiment to show impact of drinking and driving

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV). – Omaha metro agencies held a "wet lab" where seven volunteers drank to show how alcohol impairs your ability to drive.



Seven volunteers drank alcohol and preformed sobriety tests

Many showed signs of impairment before hitting the legal limit

"We aren't paying attention the effect on us when we are having a social interaction that's fun."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Joseph Hargove was one of seven volunteers that spent the day throwing back drinks to show how alcohol impacts driving for the drive sober or get pulled over campaign.

After five drinks, he said he started to feel a change.

“Just like my reflexes in general and I feel pretty lightheaded,” Hargove said.

But he was still confident he would pass field sobriety tests.

Q :“Are you thinking you're going to pass.”

A:” I think I’m going to pass."

Jospeh failed. In all his tests he showed signs of impairment.

And even before the five drinks he unknowing failed others. John Reisz, chief deputy county attorney for Sarpy County said this is common when socially drinking.

“We aren't paying attention the effect on us when we are having a social interaction that's fun,” he said. “What you don't realize is the sneak attack that alcohol has on you when it's just building up when you're having a good time.”

Nearly all seven of the volunteers were showing signs of impairment before even reaching the .08 legal limit.

A video shows a driving simulator. The driver on the right was sober, the left was a volunteer who blew .07 minutes before.

Agencies across the metro put on the event to raise awareness and remind neighbors to think before they get behind the wheel.

"Unfortunately, we have had a lot of examples of that recently in metro alone where folks have made a poor choice decided to become intoxicated, drive, and it results in fatalities. That's why we are here today,” Derek Schwartz, officer for La Vista Police Department said.

All the agencies also wanted to remind neighbors that they should prepare for a ride home before they start drinking.