Duck duck drink! 'Duck Duck' bottle shop coming to the heart of Dundee

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Duck Duck Bottle Shop is in the works of a Dundee home turned office space, owner Casey Fictum and his wife purchased the building with the vision of creating a walk able place for neighbors to enjoy a drink, books and the arts.

Fictum also says felt it was also important for them to dedicate part of the space to books after their neighbor the Dundee Book Company closed their storefront earlier this month.

"We saw this building and we saw the backyard and we saw the basement and we thought man it'd be really cool to do a bottle shop concept where people can also enjoy the yard when the weather is good," said Fictum.

Duck Duck is on Underwood Ave across the street from other small businesses like Ooh De Lally. President of the Dundee Memorial Park Association John Ashford told KMTV he's seen the way Benson and Blackstone has grown, and feels Dundee needed a space dedicated to outdoor music.

"I think in this corner is where I'd really like to put a small platform stage we'll try to make it an interesting space where people can do readings, they can have small performances," said Ficutm.

Dylan Murphy is a Dundee resident and lives on the other side of Duck Duck's fence.

"I think it's a great idea, I'd be down I think it's really cool," said Murphy.

Murphy says he already hears music coming from near by restaurants, and added noise from Duck Duck won't put a damper on his mood

"It can carry sometime, the noise, uhm a lot of times it doesn't seem to travel too far and it's not to disruptive," said Murphy.

Fictum tells me that Duck Duck is still early in the renovation process and they don't have a sate picked out for their grand opening.