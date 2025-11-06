Dundee Cub Scouts raise 3,000 pounds in food donations, now collecting baby formula

Cub Scouts Pack 365 is expanding its community outreach efforts after successfully collecting over 3,000 pounds of food during a four-hour drive on Sunday.

Mills Capuro, one of the scouts, said the community response was overwhelming.

"We also got a lot of food. We got a lot of money too, and it's just really nice that people came," Mills said.

While collecting donations, the scouts discovered that some community members had additional needs beyond food assistance. They are now focusing their efforts on collecting baby formula and infant food.

"We also wanna help babies and to the people that don't have enough money," said Clover McLghin, another member of the pack.

The scouts — Mills, Elliot, Clover and Vivienne — told KMTV their motivation for giving back extends beyond earning merit badges. They want to ensure everyone in their community is taken care of.

Clover shared a particularly moving encounter during their food drive.

"There was one person that... she, there were, you weren't supposed to like come up and get food, but she did because she needed it, and she just said just put whatever," Clover said.

Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh praised the young volunteers for their efforts.

"You're doing good work helping people. That's a very good thing," Cavanaugh said.

Mills reflected on the community's generous response to their initiative.

"It's nice that seeing that people really like this community and really want to help us, and they don't just take this as something small. They take this as a really need to," Mills said.

Due to the success of their Sunday drive, the scouts have established dedicated drop-off locations throughout the Omaha metro area. The collection sites will operate from November 6th through November 13th.

The scouts have set up eight different drop-off sites around the Omaha metro, including eCreamery in Dundee at 50th and Underwood.

Cub Scout Pack 365

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

