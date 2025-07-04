Dundee family spreads awareness after cat was killed by coyote overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Dundee family is warning neighbors after their cat was killed by a coyote last week.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just last week a day Ben Titus and his family never saw coming.

"Our daughter was leaving early for softball practice, early morning, and discovered on the way out our family cat had been attacked and killed overnight," Titus said. "Fortunately, we had security cameras, so we were able to go back and look to see what had happened, and it was pretty clear from the video that it was a coyote that got the cat."

Another Dundee neighbor shared video of not one but two coyotes in their front yard.

"Not something I would expect to see in this part of the city," Titus said.

While it feels a little out of the norm, coyotes have been spotted in Dundee in years past.

"It feels a little unsafe, I suppose, and just want the neighbors to be aware that if they have animals out overnight that they are aware of it in the neighborhood," Titus said.

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab says there are ways to coexist with urban coyotes.

Some tips include:



Keep your pets on a leash.

Keep house pets indoors or have controlled access to the outdoors.

Never deliberately feed or approach a coyote.

Cover your garbage cans and compost bins.

"Just be aware that there is, you know, larger wildlife running around in this part of the city and that, you know, to bring the small pets inside overnight," Titus said.

For more information from Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, click here.