Dundee working toward Creative Arts District designation from Nebraska Arts Council

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Dundee community hopes to join two other Creative Arts Districts in the city, working toward a Creative Arts District designation by the Nebraska Arts Council for 2025.

A team of volunteers created the Dundee Creative District Committee.

This arts district certification would allow the neighborhood to “elevate visibility of local artists, inspire creativity, and forge collaborative partnerships that amplify Dundee’s unique charm and cultural offerings,” the Visit Dundee Omaha website reads.

And you can be a part of the conversation. There are a series of town hall meetings over the next couple of months.

Town Halls:

Identifying Dundee Strengths & Weaknesses: Monday, April 29th at 6 p.m. - Film Streams Dundee, Lola’s 4952 Dodge St.

Developing Dundee’s Assets & Land Use: Thursday, May 9th at 6 p.m. - Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate 4949 Underwood Ave.

Dundee’s Workforce & Economic Vibrancy: Monday, May 20th at 6 p.m. - Good Lookin’ 4919 Underwood Ave.

Dundee’s Culture & Marketing: Monday, June 10th at 6 p.m. Film Streams Dundee, Lola’s 4952 Dodge St.

For more information about the Dundee Creative Arts District click here to go to the Visit Dundee Omaha website.

