Durham Museum showcases 130 years of Aksarben Ball fashion in new exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For 130 years, the Aksarben Ball has celebrated Nebraska's leaders. Now, the traditions and stories behind it are taking center stage at the Durham Museum in downtown Omaha.

The new exhibit, "Woven with History: Timeless Textiles from the Ak-Sar-Ben Collection," highlights the fashion that's defined generations of the beloved local coronation ball. The display features 17 dresses spanning from 1922 to 1976, showcasing photos of each queen who's graced the Aksarben stage since the first ball in 1895.

"Well a few of them you can see a representation of the year that they were made. We have a few from the 1920's and you can definitely see that flapper style to them and then from other years they would have a theme," Olmsted said.

The ball is just one part of the Aksarben Foundation's century-old mission of celebrating the philanthropic dedication of the community.

Neighbors can experience the designs and styles now through January 11, 2026. The 2025 Ball is set for this Saturday at the CHI Health Center.