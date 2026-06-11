eCreamery brings back College World Series-themed sundaes for the first time in six years

eCreamery's College World Series-themed sundaes return after a six-year break, starting Friday

Each of the 8 team-themed sundaes is pulled from the menu when that team is eliminated

A portion of sundae sales benefits local youth sports groups

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Eight teams. Eight sundaes. One winner.

eCreamery in Dundee is bringing back its College World Series-themed sundaes for the first time since 2019, offering a unique frozen creation inspired by each of the eight teams competing in the tournament.

eCreamery co-founder Becky App told 3 News Now's Dundee Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks that the shop created team-themed sundaes from 2008 to 2019 before stepping away from the tradition.

"We took it off, and during COVID, because we wanted to respect the social distancing and things," App said.

Now, after a six-year break, the sundaes are back with eight new flavor combinations.

"So after a six year break, here we are," App said.

The lineup includes a Rocky Road sundae for Ole Miss, mint for Alabama, butter brickle for West Virginia, and vanilla for UNC, among others. App said the Ole Miss flavor was inspired by the team's journey to the tournament.

"Okay, so this is a great creation story," App said. "For Ole Miss, we thought about Rocky Road, chocolate, and nuts, and marshmallow, and chunks of chocolate, kind of the rocky road to get here, and being tough, and coming overcoming obstacles, and, you know, a truly winning flavor."

The sundaes will be available starting Friday. There is a catch, though — when a team is eliminated from the tournament, its sundae comes off the menu.

"If you don't win the baseball tournament, there's still a chance for you, for the ice cream series winner," App said.

A portion of sales from the CWS-themed sundaes will be donated to two local organizations that support youth sports: PACE and EPIC for Girls.

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