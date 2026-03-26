Educator shares the story of Holocaust survivor Abe Piasek with hundreds at the Durham Museum in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Durham Museum in Downtown Omaha on Wednesday to hear Steve Goldberg speak about his friend Abe Piasek, a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust.

Goldberg is in town this week as part of the Institute for Holocaust Education's annual Week of Understanding, which teaches students and the public about the horrors of the Holocaust.

Goldberg and Piasek first met when Goldberg taught high school in Durham, N.C. Piasek accompanied Goldberg's class to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

Just three days before he died, Piasek told Goldberg to keep telling his story. Goldberg has now shared Piasek's story nearly 200 times.

"Often what gets me is somebody asks, how do you feel in telling Abe's story, and I often choke up when I say it's an unbelievable honor, it really is," Goldberg said.

Goldberg will speak to three more groups of students later this week.

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