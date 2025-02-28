Egg prices remain high: Omaha baker finds an alternative to keep her prices low

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Chocolate chip cookies are pretty easy to make. With the price of eggs though, maybe they are not your go to right now. But not everyone has that choice, I talked to an Omaha baker who has had to find alternatives.



This looks like a normal batter but it's actually egg-less.

Tracy Caputo is the owner of Concrete Bakery -- a name that comes from her time working in the concrete industry.

"I one day decided I am going to open a bakery, but I am going to dedicate my bakery to our hard-working men and woman who are blue collar," Caputo said.

Since opening in 2023, the cost of goods whether it be chocolate chips and now eggs has been her biggest struggle.

"$2.60 I was doing fine; I could eat the cost of it without having to raise my prices. $3 I had to start looking and say I am going to have to start bringing my prices up and that was last thing I wanted to do,” Caputo said.

So, she had to get creative.

"I love experimenting, just because I like to see, okay I am going to take this concoction and let me add this and I go well that ended terribly," Caputo said.

But in the case of her egg-less testing, she found a way to tweak her recipes without changing the texture and flavor too much, running it by some of her testers.

"When I told them they were egg-less and they were like, you're kidding, that's like you are not even missing the egg, and you can eat the cookie dough,” Caputo said.

Molly: “There's a bonus."

Her cookies made with eggs went up $5 to $8 now $20 a dozen.

Making this change allows her to sell her different flavor of egg-less cookies at her normal price of $12 a dozen something her customers have appreciated.

"They have seen prices around with even just going to the grocery store and getting cookies, they are seeing those prices going up,” Caputo said.

While she still offers baked goods with eggs, she is experimenting to find ways to make things like her sweet loaves and her cakes without eggs while prices remain high.