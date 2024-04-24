Elmwood residents drive home concerns about plans for local gas station chain

Plans to build a Mega Saver at 72nd and Dodge street is worrying Elwood Park neighbors

A forum was hosted to community members could share their concerns with the City and Mega Saver

Watch to learn more about why residents are worried about a gas station coming to their neighborhood

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Earlier this month we told you about plans to build a Mega Saver at 72 and Dodge, where the old Fuddruckers is but some neighbors are pushing back saying they have serious concerns.

In response to community concern the Elwood Neighborhood Association President Diana Failla hosted a forum, so neighbors could speak directly to representatives from Mega Saver and the City.

"Part of collaboration and negotiation is that everyone walks away happy right? Not super satisfied necessarily but, that we have some wins and that the city continues to do the job they need to do as well," said Failla.

Concerned residents gathered at UNO with four main concerns:



Safety

Traffic

Noise and lights

Sale of Alcohol

"We definitely had a vote and I think out of the 45 people here two people were in favor of the Mega Saver, the other 43 people weren't," said resident Kevin Kuzelka.

Mega Saver VP of Mergers Lola Khalikova addressed concerns and said this gas station will have downward facing lights that will not shine into neighbors yards.

And hopes to calm the flow of traffic by adding a third exit point between Chipotle and Mega Saver's parking lots. Kahlikova said Mega Saver will also consider adding a stop sign at the 71 and Douglas exit.

"We'll try to look at what is it that we can do to make sure that we are, we're not just talking, we're addressing their concerns and making them at ease," said Kahlikova.

However, neighbors still say these compromises are not good enough and are requesting a thorough traffic report be done.

"If you get to the neighborhood if you want to leave, you can either go east and get out of the Dodge Street entrance or exit I guess. The other way if you want to go west, south, or north you'd have to go through the neighborhood," said Kuzelka.

Mega Saver is still waiting for permit approvals, including their liquor license, but hope to be a functional gas station by the fall.