Embracing the spirit of the CWS: How sportsmanship transcends the game

CWS fans say two Texas A&M fans that made comments about the passing of an opposing teams bat boy went way too far

Watch to learn more about MECA's ban of these two fans

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Finding joy and unity during the College Baseball World Series is a small part of what makes this annual tradition so special, attendees shared the unspoken bonds they have made while in Omaha.

"I think it says a lot about Omaha and how inclusive Omaha is that, you know, everyone always says, you know, how welcoming everybody is," said Steven Eidem.

The College World Series is a tradition the Omaha neighbors and college baseball fans hold near and dear to their heart, some from right here in town who tell me they think about all year and others from across the country

"That's been on my list for a long time," said Corey Cunningham.

Corey and Cole Cunningham from North Carolina say that they the needed the experience the magic at least once.

"It was great. We got to see great baseball. One of our teams lost yesterday, but it was a great father's day," said Corey.

Baseball like many other sports is no stranger to heckling

"If, if it's good clean heckling, there's nothing wrong with that. And baseball is changing a little bit and, and allowing a lot more of that into the sport," said Corey.

A post from the Omaha Police Officers Association detailed how two fans heckled an opposing teams, hurling comments about the death bat boy, which led to the out cry of fans questioning how far is too far?

"A little bit of heckling is fine, you know, but I think it, once you're getting into the point of like, personal insults and, you know, assaulting people's family verbally, I think that that's, that's taking it too far," said Eidem.

Many coming to the conclusion that there is no room in Omaha for that kind of torment.

"That's not okay and that's not something that we tolerate here because again, it's a spirit of inclusivity and all about having fun and there's no room for that here in Omaha," said Eidem.

MECA VP of Communications Krystina Engdahl says they plan to serve the two individuals with a ban and bar from the event for likely one year.

