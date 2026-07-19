'Everybody here is our neighbor': Thousands show up for Heartland Pride in sweltering temps

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands of people from across the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro gathered in the Capitol District to celebrate Heartland Pride, an annual parade and festival celebrating the LBGTQ + community.

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Thousands celebrate Heartland Pride in downtown Omaha

Heartland Pride originated more than 40 years ago and has grown into an annual in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. Crowds lined the parade route in the heat as businesses, community groups and families took part in the celebration.

"Representation is hope," said Anne Yankus and a friend from a Star Wars costume group walking in the parade.

Yankus drew parallels between the themes Star Wars and what she sees as the messages of Pride: "In the actual story, the Empire doesn't like the alien characters. They don't like people who are different."

Paden Derr displayed a prominent sign along the parade route that read "The world is better with you in it."

"I want to let all of my trans siblings know that the world is better with them in it," he said.

The children watching the parade shared their favorite things about the parade.

Grayson: "Getting candy and supporting people."

Aria: "It's amazing. It's my first time here."

Cecilia: "I like that we get candy from the parade."

PFLAG board member Kari Randazzo participated in the event to show support for her gay son.

"It is totally amazing that there's this much support," she said. "You know back in the day, like when I was in high school, you know, many years ago and stuff, this was not supported."

Several churches also participated in the parade. Rev. Jonathan Wilhoft of Northside Christian Church was passing out cold water along the route.

"What Jesus stood for was loving God and loving our neighbor. Everybody here is our neighbor. Everybody," Wilhoft said.

