Families enjoy annual fun day despite ongoing streetcar construction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)– Families gathered at Midtown Crossing Saturday morning for the annual Family Fun Day, where neighbors visited multiple small businesses for activities and entertainment.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families gathered at Midtown Crossing Saturday morning for the annual Family Fun Day, where neighbors visited multiple small businesses for activities and entertainment.

The Wells family said they haven't been visiting Midtown Crossing as frequently due to the construction, but they were happy to come out and support the impacted businesses.

"We are really big on local businesses and small businesses so anytime we can find a local event like this we want to come out and try to visit as many places as we can," the Wells family said.

Nine businesses participated in the event, offering crafts, activities, snacks and entertainment for families.

"It really kicks off a 2026 season, giving people a reason go et out and enjoy the neighborhood, come to family fun day and maybe stick around for lunch," Amanda Lustgraaf said.

Lustgraaf is the senior marketing communications specialist for Midtown Crossing.

Business owners say the construction has presented challenges, but they appreciated seeing neighbors come out to support them.

"Constructions been a challenge but I think once everyone starts to embrace it and we just have to roll with it, adjust and adapt, everything will be fine," Victoria Jenkins said.

Jenkins owns Chateau Vin.

Family Fun Day marks the beginning of approximately 100 events Midtown Crossing hosts throughout the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

