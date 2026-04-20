Families line up to celebrate the grand opening of the Central Omaha Public Library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a day many neighbors in the metro were waiting for: the grand opening of the Central Omaha Public Library.

When I arrived before noon, there was already a line of families out the door. As soon as the ribbon was cut, eager readers scattered across the library, browsing the new collection of books and getting a look at the new 3-story book-storing robot.

Visitors were amazed at what they saw.

"I love libraries so much and I'm so glad that we get a new one and its so big and there's so many people here. I'm so glad that we were here," John and Rochelle Deeble said.

"I think its awesome, I love the location. I have been waiting on this new library to be built," Diana Cass said.

The artwork and sculptures in the library were all created by artists from Omaha, bringing a local connection to the facility.