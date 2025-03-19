Fans cheer on the Bluejays as men's basketball team heads to NCAA Tournament

The Bluejays are on their way to the big dance. Reporter Molly Hudson went to Creighton where fans sent the team off for another March Madness run.



The video shows fans of all ages, even a dog, rooting for the Creighton men's basketball team.

Watch the video to hear Creighton fans cheer on the team as they head to the NCAA Tournament.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fans of all ages, even this sweet pup, wearing their Creighton blue as the men's basketball team hit the road for the tournament.

"Let's do it you guys," one fan said as the team headed to the bus.

"I wanted to see them before they went to Lexington, I'm sad I don't get to go," said 8-year-old Beck.

It was a chance to cheer.

"Go Jays," said Beck and Ruby.

But an opportunity to meet some idols too.

"They do no fouls, plus they are respectful towards everybody they meet," Beck said.

"They are my favorite team, and I love them so much," said 11-year-old Noah.

"I wanted to meet the players so much and their coach and I want them to beat Louisville badly," 8-year-old Ruby said.

This young fan has a message to the team that I think we can all support.

"I wish you good luck and I hope you have a great run in the tournament,” Noah said.