Fans of all ages enjoying downtown Omaha for day one of the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Day one of the College World Series, fans of all ages enjoyed the fun both inside and outside of Charles Schwab Field.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From spray-painted hair, snow cones, warming up the arm, and taking a few practice swings, fans are taking full advantage of all that the College World Series has to offer.

Molly: "You got your hair spray-painted; was that pretty fun?"

"Yeah," Jett said.

Molly: "Why did you want to do it?"

"Because I wanted to make a baseball because I love baseball," Jett said.

Molly: "What is your favorite part about the College World Series?"

"Um, all the cool activities you can do," Stevie said.

"Just spending time with my family and having fun," Maksim said.

"Sometimes close games are very entertaining."

"Probably the Runza food truck," Evan said.

"Yeah, probably the Runza food truck as well," Jake said.

"Just, I mean, being here, actually seeing the players and getting autographs," Sawyer said.

It's day one and fans are hoping it's their team that makes it all the way.

"Let's go Murray State," Evan said.

"Let's go Tigers," Jake said.

"It's crazy how this school is here, to the World Series," Sawyer said.

"I just agree with him, it's crazy how they made it, but I knew they would because I told my dad to not plan vacation until after Omaha," Keegan said.