Fans spend big at Men's College World Series, from flights to tailgates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Visitors and locals alike are opening their wallets at the Men's College World Series in Omaha, with some fans spending as much as $10,000.

The spending starts before fans even arrive. Megan Sigler, a visitor from California, estimated her time at the CWS $1,200 after factoring in her flight and Airbnb. That's just all just within about 24 hours of first night drinks and fun.

For Torrey Teal, an Alabama visitor and Troy fan who spent six days at the tournament, the tab ran far higher.

"I don't know if you want this answer we're probably pushing about ten thousand," Teal said.

Torrey's husband William pitched at Troy a little over 10 years ago. He said splurging on this trip was worth it, given that it's the program's first trip to Omaha.

"It's always been a bucket list thing for me, playing at Troy myself, and for them to actually make it and for us to experience it with our home team being alumni, it's been amazing," William said.

Families with kids like the Teals seemed more likely to venture away from the stadium — including a stop at the zoo — but most fans stayed close to Charles Schwab Field. Some called foul on high prices for alcoholic drinks, though ticket prices drew fewer complaints.

Ryan Jones, an Omaha neighbor who attended with two others, kept costs low.

"Only $75 for all three of us," Jones said.

I walked up with LSU fan Kirk Songy when he bought a ticket for $15.

Fans tailgating in the parking lots are spending more than many might expect. One family said they budgeted about $15,000 to spend tailgating throughout the entire tournament. I asked if bringing store-bought drinks and food helped them save compared to spending at the stadium, but they told me the quantity of the items outweighs the discount. They find themselves giving out plenty to fans passing by.

The CWS website says last year the event brought almost $150 million to the city of Omaha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

