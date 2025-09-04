Federal judge orders release of three Glenn Valley Foods detainees

Three individuals detained during immigration raids at Glenn Valley Foods on June 10 were granted release after a federal judge ruled in their favor on Wednesday.

Sabina Carmona-Lorenzo, Ernesto Cortes Fernandez and Diego Palma Perez appeared in court as their attorneys argued the government improperly switched their detention statutes under which they were being held, blocking their release despite being granted bond by an immigration judge.

"Individuals that are detained under 1226 that were granted bond by an immigration judge must be released consistent with that bond," said Grant Friedman, Carmona-Lorenzo's attorney with the ACLU.

The government argued it's "not unusual" to change the basis for detention, but attorneys pushed back against the practice.

"The government cannot change its mind halfway through based on no changes in circumstances," Friedman said.

Jamie Arango, who represents Cortes Fernandez and Perez, said the Department of Homeland Security is taking an unprecedented approach to immigration detention.

"Department of Homeland Security Department is arguing that every single person detained is ineligible for bond. It's I've done this for 12 years. It's never happened," Arango said.

Glenn Valley Foods was investigated and raided by DHS for what the agency said was Social Security fraud. However, Arango emphasized that none of her clients face criminal charges.

"No criminal charges have been filed against any of these clients," Arango said.

She described what she called a systematic approach by the government to challenge all immigration bonds.

"Every single bond that's granted in immigration court right now — none of the detainees are being released on bond, so they're appealing every single one. It doesn't matter the amount. It doesn't matter the time they've been in the United States. Every single bond is being appealed. This is not a Glen Valley issue. This is a national issue," Arango said.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Batailon ordered all three individuals to be released. Once his ruling is filed and bond is paid and processed, they will be released.

The emotional toll of detention was evident in the courtroom, where one of Carmona-Lorenzo's sons attended the hearing. She looked back at him multiple times with tearful eyes.

"I'm so excited that she's going to be reunited with her family, with her five children, with her husband today. I'm sure they have lots to catch up on having missed the start of school and just kind of all the things that come with growing up, even for a brief period without your mother present," Friedman said.

Both attorneys indicated there are still other individuals detained during the Glenn Valley Foods raids who have not been granted release.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

