Fernando's will reopen one location Tuesday after Homeland Security subpoena

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The owner says there was no raid and no employees have been arrested. Both Fernando's Omaha locations were closed Monday following a recent subpoena from Homeland Security.

The owner announced Sunday that the Department of Homeland Security requested employee documentation and said they cooperated.

The release says the "review, unfortunately, resulted in the departure of some valued co-workers."

It added that this impacts the ability to fully staff the restaurants.

It's that ability to staff that many Nebraska businesses are seeing right now.

Craig Casados, executive director of the Nebraska Hospitality Association, says about 10% of all hospitality jobs in the state are held by immigrants.

Right now, there are about 50,000 open positions in the industry.

"Everything that relates to the hospitality industry, whether it is within our state or nationally, has had a lot of setbacks this year. From taxes to tariffs, to food costs, and now to labor," Casados said.

Nick Grandgenett, a staff attorney with Nebraska Appleseed, says recent immigration enforcement activity is counterproductive to what Nebraska communities need.

"What it is doing is creating a culture of fear in the community, that is making people afraid to go to work, afraid to go to church, to go grocery shopping, and all of that fear is preventing people from being full members of their communities," Grandgenett said.

Fernandos announced Monday evening that they will be able to open the 114th and Dodge location on Tuesday.

The post shared to Facebook says, "Our team has shown tremendous heart, resilience, and unity. They rallied together, adapted quickly, and kept our spirit strong."