Field Club students plant trees with Keep Omaha Beautiful

Students plant 8 trees across Field Club Elementary.

Keep Omaha Beautiful has been teaching the students about the environment and trees since August.

The course is 8 weeks long, and this project gives the students a chance to show what they have learned.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Reporter Nolan Bulmahn went to Field Club Elementary School. Keep Omaha Beautiful and students in their Trees For Tomorrow Program planted trees around the school sharing one goal, bettering the urban ecosystem.

After learning all about trees, how they grow, and how they help us in the classroom, students from Field Club Elementary School got to finally put what they learned into action. "They've been learning a lot. They've been learning about what ecosystem they are currently existing in here in their school campus. So they've been doing observations of trees that exist here,” said Emily Hergenrader Tree Program Manager for Keep Omaha Beautiful.

The school curriculum is free and designed to help our youngest neighbors learn the importance of trees, and conservation, and environmental impact.

"What do you love about trees?”

“Um, that they give us shade."

“What has been your favorite thing you've learned so far about trees?”

“They can be the different colors that we think they are."

The program is called Trees For Tomorrow. The ultimate goal, replace city ash trees destroyed by the emerald ash borer beetle. "We have successfully planted about 3,800 trees throughout Omaha through previously our Trees for Omaha Program. And now, we are expanding that program to be our Trees For Tomorrow program,” said Hergenrader

Planting ideas... that THEY HOPE WILL outlast even the sturdiest tree. “The nice thing about this program is that because it gets to be integrated into their everyday classroom, it doesn't necessarily need to be an extra load on those teachers. It actually helps them,” said Hergenrader.

In 2023, Over 1,000 trees were planted by Keep Omaha Beautiful, and they don't not plan on stopping anytime soon.