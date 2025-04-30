First tenant announced for Crossroads project as design and planning continues

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A sign of progress at Crossroads after years of waiting. The developer hasn't broken ground yet, but we now know one of the companies filling some of the space.



Gamescape by Cinemark will be the first tenant.

Josh Berger with the Woodbury Corporation says it will be on the west end of the site.

There will be underground parking with Gamescape by Cinemark built above.

This will be the first project of phase 1 with Blocks B and E following.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years, neighbors have wanted to see something go vertical at the old Crossroads site.

"That's all we have left is hope," said Tom Olson, a neighbor just north of the Crossroads site.

Reporter Molly Hudson met with Josh Berger, Woodbury Corporation's director of development for the Midwest, on Tuesday.

He says planning and design work continues as the project takes a big step by announcing its first tenant.

"The first tenant will be right in the middle of the development, so there are three blocks that kind of run north to south. It will be the farther, furthest west block."

You'll have access to parking right here at street level. You'll drive in and head down a ramp, where you'll find parking underground. Then you'll have access to their first tenant built above. It will anchor the west end of the development, creating an entertainment space for the entire family, with games, food, movies, and more.

"Gamescape by Cinemark will be the first tenant. It ends up being about a third of the project, our phase one project, so a whole city block, about 92,000 square feet," Berger said.

Reporter Molly Hudson showed Crossroads neighbor Tom Olson the renderings and explained the plans.

"It's something; there's a first something," Olson said. "I'm thinking more of good restaurants and, I don't know, maybe some living quarters, some small shops or something."

Berger said that is all part of the plan.

They are headed to Vegas for a retail conference in hopes of securing new-to-market tenants and are planning for a groundbreaking in June.

"Gamescape by Cinemark will be the first project that comes out," Berger said.

Project two is Block B, which includes retail, housing, and a parking garage along Cass Street. Project three will be the Center Green, with underground parking and retail on top.

That all makes up phase one, and Berger says they have five years to take down the rest of the land to continue the development.