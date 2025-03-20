Flights cancelled and delayed in and out of Eppley during Wednesday's blizzard

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eppley Airfield stayed open Wednesday, and some flights were taking off and landing, but many were cancelled.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As of Wednesday morning, around 9:20, 65% of Wednesday’s flights had been cancelled by airlines. 42 arrivals and 48 departures.

"It's classic Nebraska honestly," said Libby Falk

Libby, Chloe, Ashley and several of their friends were some of the unlucky ones, hoping to catch their spring break flight to Cancun as they watched their flight get delayed several times and ultimately cancelled.

"Pilots were coming up to us saying that there was little chance that they were taking off," said Chloe Serfass.

“We booked our flights out of Kansas City, so we rented a car, and we are going to drive there," Falk said.

“We are going to drive in the blizzard," Serfass said.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for their flight status before heading to the airport.