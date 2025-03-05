Flights cancelled following Tuesday's storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Neighbors were stuck trying to find a new way out of Omaha after flights were cancelled after the blizzard Tuesday night.



Dozens of people were trying to find a new flight out of Omaha

Flights were canceled and delayed due to weather

Neighbors were told they can't get another flight until Friday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of people sitting in the airport Wednesday morning waiting to hear if they could catch a new flight out of Omaha after theirs was canceled due to the weather.

Lisa Hanson made the drive from Lincoln Wednesday morning to make her flight to Denver. With the road condition it took her nearly two hours to reach Omaha, then once she got to Eppley her flight was canceled, according to Hanson.

"I’m stressed but not too bad,” she said. “I mean we aren't in a hurry, if you are in a hurry you're going to be disappointed because this isn't going to go fast, you’re going to have to take time to rebook. I mean we want to get to our destination, but we will get there safely,”

She wasn't able to get another flight out, so she's driving to Kansas City to find a new flight, she said.

Neighbors told KMTV many of them couldn't get rebooked until Friday so their plans have been delayed or canceled.