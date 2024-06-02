Food Bank for the Heartland breaks ground on their new facility

Video shows the Food Bank for the Heartland breaking ground on their new facility and neighbors and volunteers socializing.

The new facility is expected to be complete between early 2025 and late 2026.

The new facility off of S 84th and L street will include more loading docks and parking, office space, a community room, work cafe, a distribution center, a volunteer center and a volunteer orientation space.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new Food Bank of the Heartland Location will be at 84th and L.The president and CEO of the Food Bank for the Heartland welcomed the community to announce the next steps for the organization.

"To find and solidify this space… but I am beyond thrilled to stand here… and commemorate this vital step in the food banks history and more importantly, to the communities that we serve,” said Brian Barks, the President and CEO of the Food bank for the Heartland.

Barks says, the heartland has one main focus.

"Our mission is to eliminate hunger in the heartland by providing consistent access to healthy food through community partnerships that is key,” said Barks.

The new food bank location is a 90% increase in space from the current location. The new facility will include more loading docks and parking, office space, a community room, work cafe, a distribution center, a volunteer center and a volunteer orientation space. The expansion all the address the severity of hunger across all 93 counties that the Food Bank for the Heartland serves. Mayor Jean Stothert says the expansion comes at a critical time.

“There’s never ever been a greater need and more appropriate time then this monumental jury in the fight against hunger,” said Stothert.

Stothert went on to say that she encourages all neighbors to get involved in any way.

David Mathis and his wife have been volunteering at the food bank for year a half. He says he’s excited for the expansion for many reasons.

"I like it at the food bank because the people you work with...the volunteer organizers are terrific people...you do good meaningful work... you're not just standing around," said Mathis.