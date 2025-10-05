Former NICU patients celebrate milestones at Nebraska Medicine reunion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was all smiles today at Nebraska Medicine, where former patients of the medical center's Newborn Intensive Care Unit returned for an annual reunion, celebrating just how far they've come since their days in the hospital.

This year's theme was "Trunk or Treat" with costumes encouraged and candy in abundance.

Former NICU patients and their families reunited with staff who cared for them in their earliest moments of life.

"I just like getting to reconnect with all of the families and get to see these little kiddos grow up. So like this year I'll be able to see some 5 and 6-year-olds which is just crazy," Megan Brichacek said.

Brichacek is a Nebraska Medicine NICU nurse.

The Nebraska Medical Center NICU has provided specialized newborn care for families since 1968.