Former STRATCOM employee accused of sharing "Top Secret" information on dating site

Former Army Officer and STRATCOM employee accused of sharing classified information appeared in federal court Tuesday and faces 30 years in prison

David Slater plead not guilty to all three charges brought against him

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Former army officer and STRATCOM employee appeared in federal court Tuesday, David Slater appeared before a judge and we learned more about this case.

An indictment against Slater alleges he shared top secret, secret, and confidential national security information with a woman in Ukraine via a dating website and email.

The government says he did this from February 2022 until April of 2022 - those were the first months of the Russian invasion.

According the the indictment Slater began working at STRATCOM in August 2021, where he had access to classified national security information.

As part of his employment he signed a top secret non disclosure agreement on August 23, 2021 and on the August 26, 2023 participated in training's on handling classified information.

In February 2022 he began an online relationship with a Ukrainian woman that "regularly" asked Slater for classified information.

The indictment also alleges that in March 2022 Slater provided the woman with information including military targets in Russia's war against Ukraine and in April he shared Russia's capabilities relating to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Slater is charged with one count of conspiracy to disclose national defense information and two counts of unauthorized disclosure of national defense information

Slater plead not guilty to all 3 counts brought against him and will be released from jail Wednesday morning on the conditions that he wear an ankle monitor, turn in his passport, may not leave the state of Nebraska, and may only access to one internet capable device. The court approved the use on an android cell phone that can be tracked by the user government. Another point, Slater must find a defense attorney with proper clearances to view the classified material involved in this case.

Slater is next due in court in late April, At the federal court house I'm Hannah McIlree your downtown neighborhood reporter.