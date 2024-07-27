Friends and family honor Jack Meehan with their fourth annual kickball tournament

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha where one group of friends are celebrating a loved ones legacy while also raising awareness for mental health and suicide.

Today is about honoring Jack Meehan who lost his life to suicide in 2020. Andy Stokes one of Jacks close friends says he met jack on his first day of school.

"And then that night at the pool…he came up to me again and 'guy from school,' and from that moment he and I were just really close so he was a just a good friend of mine," said Andy Stokes

Neighbors of all ages filled Rockbrook Elementary for a kickball tournament and to spread a special message.

"It's easy to feel alone but you're not… no matter what you're going through there is always going to be light at the end of the tunnel," said Stokes.

The tournament was free but people were able to donate money to help the 'Hope Squad' a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.

Another one of Jacks' friends Jackson Gutta says while the focus is on Jack the kickball tournament is also for the community.

"Just a lot of energy and so we thought something that could bring the community together whether it be kickball or something else would be a good idea and we just kind of sat on kickball then," said Jackson Gutta.

Gouda says the environment today on the field supports their message.

"No matter who you are aware you're from there's always someone for you and you're never alone and it's always gonna get better and so we're just trying to show that there is positivity in the world," said Gutta.

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available 24/7 on the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

Jacks' friends also tell me this is more than just a kickball tournament and that they hope to continue the tradition.