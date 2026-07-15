Friends, family gather to remember 19-year-old Tori Kreitler at Gifford Park vigil

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Dozens of friends and family members gathered Tuesday night in Gifford Park for a vigil to remember Tori Kreitler, 19.

The vigil was held at the home where Kreitler once lived, near 35th and Davenport. Attendees lit candles, listened to music, and shared stories about her. The yard was filled with purple ribbon signs bearing her name.

Police were called to Kreitler's home for a welfare check last Friday. Investigators say her boyfriend shot her before turning the gun on himself.

If you feel unsafe or have thoughts of harming someone or yourself, help is available through the 988 Lifeline. You can call, text, or chat online with a counselor. The service is free and confidential.

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