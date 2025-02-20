Funding uncertainty has Douglas County health leaders planning for the future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over 100 people work for public health in Douglas County, work that is funded federally and at the state level, but what if that money goes away. Reporter Molly Hudson talked with public health leaders about what they’re doing to plan right now.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It was chaotic for sure, and some of that chaos remains a little bit," said Dr. Lindsay Huse, health director, Douglas County.

In recent weeks, we've seen a federal grant freeze and a communication freeze from federal health partners.

"Our biggest concern is assuring that we are still able to deliver public health services to the public, there are a lot of things that we do to protect the community, and we don't want to see those things go away," Huse said.

It's programs like the infant mortality review, immunization clinics and even preparedness funding.

"Every time something like that happens, public health is involved to help take care of the public and ensure that their safety is maintained,” Huse said.

That includes providing tetanus shots after disasters like the tornadoes we had in April last year.

At this point it's not just federal funding Dr. Lindsay Huse is monitoring.

Dr. Huse is now looking at LB 261, the Governor’s appropriations bill.

"If we were to lose you know either the federal or the state, it could have a huge impact. So from the state level we are looking at potentially up to a $1.9 million cut," Huse said.

Dr. Huse says her department is a little over 60% funded by grants, that includes state and federal money. But if that goes away, what happens next is uncertain.

Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health is concerned too. He asked Dr. Huse to come up with a number for what the county could be on the hook for if funding doesn't come and is checking with the law department about what it would take to put a levy override to a vote.

"These are just scenarios that I want to get an idea on, so we are not waiting for the next minute and ready to know where and be prepared if some emergency happens, which I think has the likely possibility,” Rodgers said.

Huse says she's working on getting that price tag and will have it by the end of the week but noted Douglas County is already underfunded when compared to similar sized communities around the country.