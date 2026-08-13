Gifford Park to celebrate 33rd Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Gifford Park's 33rd Friday event returns this Friday, bringing live music, dance performances, and a community market to the Central Omaha neighborhood.

Adrian Petrescu, president of the Gifford Park Neighborhood Association, said the annual tradition has been going on for about 20 years. The event marks the 33rd Friday of the year and builds on the neighborhood's existing Friday night market.

The event will take place from 5 to 8pm on Friday along 33rd between Cass and California.