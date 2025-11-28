Gifts from your neighborhood: Omaha toy store caters specifically to families with special needs children

A toy store in downtown Omaha is creating a unique shopping experience specifically designed for families with special needs children.

Oak and Acorn, located in the Flatiron building on a quiet stretch of downtown, offers something most toy stores don't – the opportunity for children to actually play with toys before purchasing them.

Store owners Jaime and Danielle Montes opened the business after struggling to find appropriate toys for their own family. All three of their children have autism, which inspired them to create a space that serves families facing similar challenges.

"We wanted to find some sensory toys and some other toys that were just awesome or easy for them to play with and there was really no brick and mortar place that has that," Jaime Montes said.

The store specializes in items for infants and children, with a particular focus on sensory toys and products that work well for children with special needs. Beyond toys, Oak and Acorn features a book section with options for older children as well.

Montes said his personal favorite from their book collection is a title about the lore behind "The Lord of the Rings."

