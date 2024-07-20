Gov. Pillen says mobile sports betting is coming to the plate January

Gov. Jim Pillen says he is going to put in a priority sports betting bill in January

Nebraska lost out on 32M in sports betting revenue

Watch to learn more about the legalization of sports betting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sports betting has been a hot topic for Nebraskans and tourists that come to our state for sporting events like the College World Series. Many neighbors say thehead over to Iowa to place bets on their phone but, soon they might not have to.

Governor Jim Pillen announced his mast plan earlier this week to lower property taxes, one of the ways he plans to do it is with mobile sports betting

According to Ho-chunk Inc Nebraska lost out on 32 in tax revenue last year

"People have spoken, we've approved gambling,, sports, online sports betting,, online sports betting is real and it's happening in the state. Whoever wants to do it is doing it," said Pillen.

Governor Pillen says he's going to put forth a priority bill in January too approve mobile sports betting.