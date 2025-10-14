Grammy-nominated musicians continue developing new work during Omaha residency

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Grammy-nominated composer Andy Akiho and Sandbox Percussion continue developing their latest work at KANEKO in Omaha with a performance preview on Wednesday.



Video shows a preview of what audiences can expect to hear and see on Wednesday night.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grammy-nominated composer Andy Akiho and the Sandbox Percussion quartet are back in downtown Omaha for their second residency at KANEKO, where they're continuing to develop their latest musical collaboration.

The musicians are taking advantage of the creative space to further shape their work in progress, giving neighbors an exclusive sneak peek with a special performance Wednesday night.

"This collaboration has been super inspiring being around all this amazing art," Akiho said.

Victor Caccese, a member of Sandbox Percussion, explained the unique sounds they're creating during the residency.

"So a lot of the sounds we're making on these instruments are ones that you wouldn't always necessarily hear. We have some wooden sticks on a vibraphone," Caccese said.

"We play on these tuned cowbells that are called almglocken and there's a lot of really interesting sounds that Andy's able to come up with."

Their collaboration builds on past successes, with two Grammy-nominated pieces performed worldwide, including one created at KANEKO.

"They're crazy enough to do all this too, so when you get a bunch of crazy people and crazy artists together, I think that's when you can do something innovative because there's no rules, you just go," Akiho said.

Part of their residency includes working with the community through workshops and creative learning opportunities.

Following Wednesday's performance, the completed project will premiere in 2026 with an international tour.

To learn more about Wednesday's performance visit KANEKO's webpage here.