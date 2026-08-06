Ground void in Blackstone halts Omaha Streetcar construction near 38th and Farnam

A void formed in June beneath Farnam Street and the building that hosted Brothers Lounge near 38th and Farnam in Blackstone

The building's owner blames streetcar construction for the void; the city says the cause is still under investigation

Omaha Streetcar construction in that area of Blackstone has been paused

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A void that formed in the ground near 38th and Farnam about six weeks ago has halted streetcar construction in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood, city officials said Wednesday.

The void formed in June beneath part of Farnam Street and the building that was home to Brothers Lounge. The building's owner is accusing the city — namely streetcar construction — of causing the void to form.

Omaha Streetcar Interim Director Steve Jensen said an investigation into the cause is underway and nothing has been determined yet. Jensen said the city is working with the building's owner to find a solution.

"We know there are two options. One is to fix the building, fix the damage to the building, or a second option would be to tear it down if that was the preference of the owners. So we're seeking a solution that's in the best interests of all," Jensen said.

Mike True, the project manager for the streetcar, said the goal is to begin resuming streetcar work in that stretch of Blackstone in the coming days.

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