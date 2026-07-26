Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's mark 50-year partnership with Omaha pop-up event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's celebrated their 50-year partnership Saturday with a pop-up event in central Omaha that included art and hands-on activities.

Artist Liam Beal designed one of the doors on display at the community event.

"When they asked us 'What does home mean to us?' That's just kind of what it was. I just wanna feel comfortable, you know," Beal said, pointing to details in his painted door.

Habitat for Humanity Omaha Area Director Ken Mar says "affordable housing" means something different to everyone.

"And really, from Habitat's perspective, it's families that make between $19 and $35 an hour," Mar said, explaining who often qualifies for homes built by his organization.

In addition to the art display, there were other ways to get involved.

"And then we also are building some picnic tables," said Lowe's Store Manager, Kristina Sandoval. "There is a neighborhood that Habitat is building right now, they don't have picnic tables in an area just to kind of go and hang out."

Mar said the event was about more than the partnership milestone:"What we have going on today really is a celebration of housing in general."

The Omaha event was one of 20 similar pop-up events held around the country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

