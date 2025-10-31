Hanscom Park residents petition against 20-unit apartment complex over parking concerns

Residents in Omaha's Hanscom Park neighborhood are fighting a proposed 20-unit apartment complex, citing parking concerns and worries about overcrowding in their neighborhood.

Watch Hannah's story:

Developers Urban Village want to convert a .34-acre parcel at 32nd and Pacific into an apartment complex, but neighbor Alexsis Tvrdy has started a petition to stop the project.

"I think it's really just being intentional about where we're putting those spaces because it may not best serve the community that already lives here," Tvrdy said.

The developers requested waivers to reduce required parking spaces from 30 to just 19, including two handicap spaces. This reduction has raised red flags for residents who say streets in the Hanscom Park neighborhood are already lined with cars bumper to bumper.

Urban Village defended its parking plan, citing nearby transportation options.

"With the proximity to the streetcar improvements, along with two bus routes within a quarter mile of the site, we feel comfortable with a reduction in the on-site parking. Additionally, the proposed building includes almost one on-site garage stall per unit. Implementation of a bike station is also being considered. We will continue to strive to bring housing options that serve the community well while doing our best to incorporate neighbors' feedback," the developer said.

However, Tvrdy remains unconvinced about the reduced parking requirements.

"You're not always guaranteed parking, so to add another like 20 plus people wouldn't be super helpful for that situation, and then overall too it just doesn't really match like the historical element, and we just wanna preserve the beauty that lives like naturally in the neighborhood," Tvrdy said.

The petition has gathered 131 signatures so far. Tvrdy says the parking shortage particularly affects vulnerable residents.

"Single parents and people with kids like being able to just park and take their groceries inside, and elderly people to have to walk long distances when parking isn't available nearby," Tvrdy said.

Neighbors across the metro have expressed similar concerns about urban infill projects, saying they're not opposed to development but worry about overflow parking crowding residential streets.

"Omaha's growing very fast," one resident noted.

Instead of the apartment complex, Tvrdy says her neighbors would prefer to see the space converted into a single-family home or something community-based like a park.

City documents show the planning board approved the project, but it still needs final approval from City Council. That's why Tvrdy is petitioning now, hoping to influence the final decision.

